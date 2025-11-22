New WBO Heavyweight Champ In Full Fabio Wardley Says He Still Wants Usyk

Plenty of fighter would be happy, indeed over the moon at being elevated to full world champion status without having thrown another punch. But not Fabio Wardley. No, just weeks after he earned his shot at unified, four-belt heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk, this by stopping Joe Parker late in a thriller, Wardley is not content at having Usyk give up the WBO belt and it being handed his way.

Feeling unfulfilled and not a “real champion” until he fights and defeats Usyk – who still holds the other three belts, WBA/WBC/IBF – Wardley says his first choice next opponent would be Usyk.

Can Wardley Pressure Usyk Into a Reversal?

Speaking with Sky Sports, Wardley, a proven warrior with a full warrior mindset, urged Usyk to “reconsider” and take the fight with him.

If I could pick, I would pick the man who I guess gave me the belt in a sense, I would pick Oleksandr Usyk,” Wardley said. “That was the fight we were gearing towards, to fight the main man himself. If he’s watching, if his team are watching, have a reconsider, maybe give me a call and we can work something out.”

Does Usyk Have Any Reason To Look Wardley’s Way?

Fans are still at something of a loss as to why Usyk decided to drop the WBO belt, and in some ways, Usyk-Wardley is the heavyweight fight so many of us now want to see. But will Usyk have a “reconsider,” or has he, for whatever reason or reason, no interest In taking a fight with Fabio Wardley?

Nobody is calling Usyk a duck, no way and not at all. But again, unless he’s retired, why wouldn’t Usyk take on the formidable Brit? Who knows, maybe things will change. If not, then who will Usyk fight next? Who will Wardley fight next?