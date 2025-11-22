Devin Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) says he’s going to surprise the world with the way that he beats Brian Norman Jr. tonight to take his WBO welterweight title from him in their co-feature fight on DAZN PPV at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia.

(Credit: Leigh Dawney Photography)

A New Devin Tonight?

Haney sounds like he wants to engage and take the fight to Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) to make it a knockdown, drag-out affair. That’s an approach the champion would least suspect, as he and his dad, Brian Norman Sr., expect Devin to use movement all night to keep the fight on the outside.

“The world will be surprised about how I beat Brian Norman,” said Devin Haney to Queensberry. “I’m not focused on a knockout. My focus is on being victorious. If a knockout comes, then a knockout comes. Most importantly, I want to win and become champion again.”

Will Haney Stand and Trade?

Haney is right. The world will be “surprised” if he wins tonight and does it in a way that fans haven’t seen from him. That means exchanging in the pocket, putting his chin on the line, and not using excessive holding to neutralize Norman Jr’s offense. Those tactics have become typical for Devin, and it’s one of the reasons why he’s failed to become the star that he could be.

“Brian Norman, it’s almost time. Time is near. Let’s put on a great fight for the fans, and may the best man win,” said Haney with his message to Norman Jr.

War or More Holding?

Devin should be saying the above message to himself, using it as a mantra to go to war tonight. Putting “on a great fight” means not holding and moving endlessly for three minutes of every round. That style is alien to Norman Jr. It’s what we’ve seen from Haney in fights against Jose Ramirez, Regis Prograis, George Kambosos Jr., and Vasily Lomachenko in the last two years.

“You guys will see how good I really am. My main focus is being victorious, becoming champion again, getting back on the pound-for-pound list and being back on the throne where I once was,” said Haney to Fight Hub TV about his goals for tonight’s title challenge of WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr.

For fans to see “how good” Devin is, he needs to hold his ground, not jab, retreat, and hold all night against Norman Jr. tonight. This is a Turki Alalshikh Ring IV event, and he wants to see exciting fights for his cards.

Ahead of Turki’s recent Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight, he said, “I want to see blood, smashed faces, and broken bones.” That didn’t happen, and it turned out to be a dull affair.

Haney needs to put a smile on Turki’s face tonight by staying in the pocket and exchanging with Norman Jr. until the bitter end. Devin’s last performance against Jose Ramirez on May 2, 2025, was widely criticized by fans due to the evasive tactics he used. The fight was virtually unwatchable and easily the worst on the card.

Haney beating Norman Jr. will be hard enough, but it’s a big ask getting put back on the pound-for-pound list. He’d have to look like a priceless diamond tonight for him to make the P4P list, unless it were a political thing.

Devin’s Record of Dull Nights

Devin has had too many lackluster performances over the last four years since 2021 for him to be given a top 10 spot in the P4P list: These are the poor performances from Haney: