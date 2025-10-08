‘La Cobrita’ Perez Still Punching

Saltillo, Mex. — Two weeks on from an eight-round decision loss to Reina Tellez, veteran Mayela ‘La Cobrita’ Perez is back home and content in her native Saltillo.

At 40, she is comfortable: Surrounded by people she cares about, in excellent health and still happy to give the best female fighters in the world today hard rounds.

“I initially tried to retire when I had a son, but I just couldn’t — training and fighting is a very important part of my life,” reflected Perez. “Some boxers have that drive to keep going, look at Barbie Juarez. If I can still give good fights to young, strong opponents, why not continue with something I’m so passionate about?”

The career of La Cobrita bridges generations in women’s boxing: From losing a hometown decision to Hollie ‘Hot Stuff’ Dunaway in 2009 to facing the likes of Lourdes Juarez, Adelaida Ruiz and Kim Clavel in recent years, her resume is littered with past and present champions.

“Back when I started, there basically was no women’s boxing and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in the sport,” smiled the soft-spoken Perez. “I had no choice but to face fighters who were stronger, and admittedly there were opponents and results that sometimes weighed on my self-esteem.”

Without the backing of a promoter, Perez has soldiered on through several eras of fighters: Taking on all comers, nearly always in their backyard, and more often than not losing an all-action decision.

“Getting a sponsor or promoter was difficult, and ultimately I ended up being a strong test for fighters who, if not already champions at the time, later became champions,” she remembered. “Anabel Ortiz, Esmeralda Moreno, Kenia Enriquez. The best.”

“Sure, there is frustration knowing that some girls from larger cities like Guadalajara and Mexico City had less skill than me but had A-side support,” pondered Perez. “I only ever took B-side fights — short notice, wrong division — but I have no regrets, I’m proud to have kept going through so many obstacles.”

Running the numbers on Perez’s career illustrates that harsh reality: Of her 54 professional fights, 22 pitted her against World Champions.

This past April, she was shut out over four rounds by 18-year-old American prospect Ivy Enriquez in Texas. On the day Enriquez was born in 2006, Perez had already fought 13 times professionally.

Former World Champion Sara Bailey traded leather with Perez over 10 rounds in 2023, a formative experience in her own journey to becoming the fastest Canadian in history to win a World Title.

“Much respect to Mayela, sharing the ring with her was an honour,” said Bailey, who went on to win the WBA’s 108-lb. belt just two fights later. “Facing that kind of experience and determination so early in my career, at just 1-0, taught me lessons in patience, toughness and heart.”

Today, Perez serves as a coach, mentor and example for young women in Saltillo: Beyond fighting at the top level for two decades, she has a physical education degree and balances a busy life as a working mother.

“I was the first female boxer in Saltillo, and several girls then started at the same gym,” she remembered. “Working with Oscar Soberon, they saw that if I could do it, so could they.

“Now, I help them in sparring, advise them on weight cutting — I’m proud to be able to help other talented fighters in my city.”

For some boxing veterans, the allure of the ring persists only in the absence of anything worthwhile outside of it; not the case for Perez.

“I teach at an elementary school and for the municipality, I’m an assistant as well and my son is five years old,” she listed. “I feel fulfilled with him, and with life.”

Reality says the end of La Cobrita’s career is near, and whenever she does decide to hang up the gloves there will be little fanfare beyond her immediate circle in Saltillo.

Unfairly — like so much in this sport — few fans remember the B-side by name.

But Mayela Perez’s story deserves to be committed to memory: The long nights on the road, bookmarking a life far more complex — and rewarding — than one simply reduced to the red and green squares of BoxRec.

A few years ago, a mural of La Cobrita was painted in Saltillo: It stands as much in celebration of Mayela Perez, the person, as it does the boxer Mayela Perez.

On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of fans who have enjoyed her 20-plus years as a prizefighter — including myself, ringside for her 10-round tussle with Bailey in Canada — thank you for the memorable nights, Cobrita.