Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis met with Uisma Lima today for their first face-off of the week in Philadelphia ahead of their main event fight at 154 this Saturday, October 11, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Boots Looks Drained

Despite moving up in weight seven pounds from 147, Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) looked painfully thin standing next to a bigger, healthier-looking Uisma (14-1, 10 KOs) today.

This was supposed to be an easier weight for Ennis to make, as he’d been drained in appearance at the weigh-ins for his last three contests at welterweight. Judging by the way ‘Boots’ looked today, he needs to consider moving up to 160, because 154 isn’t enough of a cushion for him.

Another “Tune-Up” Backlash

Fans on social media are criticizing Ennis, questioning why he’s fighting another “bum,” and saying he doesn’t need to take another “tune-up.” What bothers them the most is that Ennis turned down fights against Devin Haney, Teofimo Lopez, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. He could have been fighting those guys instead of Lima, but this is who he wanted. Does that make Ennis an underachiever?

Legacy Talk From Boots

“My legacy is to collect those belts, be a multiple-weight champion, be an undisputed champion at 154 if possible, and keep doing it at each weight class. 154, 160, and maybe at 168,” said Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to DAZN Boxing when asked who he sees himself fighting in a mega-fight that is going to take him to the next level.

Sporting a school backpack and an odd cap, the bearded Ennis appeared tired and nervous during the face-off. He didn’t have the look of a heavily favored fighter.

“That’s my goal, to fight these top guys, and it’s going to happen one by one. We’re going to bring them.

“Any of the champions. Vergil Ortiz, that’s a super fight, and any of the champions at 154. I’m here to make my mark and starting this Saturday, on October 11th.