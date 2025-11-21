Boxing Predictions: Benavidez vs. Yarde, Haney vs Norman Jr., Rodriguez vs. Martinez

This Saturday afternoon in the states, a mega DAZN PPV card takes place on the DAZN app. This is a real pay-per-view card, in a year boxing fans have been absolutely inundated with paywall after paywall. By the midway point of 2025, not once but twice, we were hit with 3 PPV’s in a 7-day stretch. After a short break, we close the year with 3 PPV’s in 4 weeks. This boxing podcaster will now step off his soapbox and get to the nitty gritty for each of the 4 interesting bouts on Saturday live from Saudi Arabia.

How Strong Is This Lineup Compared To Other 2025 PPVs?

David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde



The Main event is a quality matchup that we likely know the outcome, but it will be entertaining to watch us get there. Anthony Yarde is a game contender with a solid resume of foes. David Benavidez has been on a nice run defeating the likes of David Morrell, Caleb Plant, Demetrius Andrade, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Eventually the wear and tear from the pressure and punishment David applies will tell the story. Yarde will have success in the early frames only to succumb in the end. Two of Yarde’s three losses have come by stoppage. As the rounds go by, Benavidez, although not a high-level defensive fighter, does have subtle defense that allows him to block shots and get closer to his prey.



My Official Prediction is David Benavidez by knockout.

Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr.



The term boxer versus puncher is the exact definition for Devin Haney versus Brian Norman Jr. In the last few outings Norman Jr has excelled offensively to match his power in both hands. He’s not a common pressure boxer per se, but he does have good timing and hand speed. Brian doesn’t want to be in the middle of the ring for long periods of time facing a Devin Haney style. That said he can’t rush to try and find a home run hit to end the fight.

Can The Underdogs Pull Off Chaos In Saudi?

Devin Haney must use more than just the jab and defense to win on Saturday. Straight right hands, hooks to the head and body, along with other two-punch combinations will come in handy like his fights with Vasily Lomachenko and George Kambosos. Yes, Haney must be careful of Norman’s power. He must also be willing to land clean punches to win over the judges. This will be yet another test to see if Haney can avoid hooks, something he’s had an issue with dating back to Jorge Linares and most recently Ryan Garcia. Haney wins more rounds. Norman lands the more telling punches.



My Official Prediction is Brian Norman Jr by Decision.

Bam Rodriguez vs. Fernando Martinez



Unbeaten versus unbeaten is the billing when Bam Rodriguez takes on Fernando Martinez. The angles, punch accuracy, and ring IQ are on another level for Jessie ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. He has perfected the “Loma Style” as he throws meaningful punches with a purpose. Fernando Martinez is a very exciting boxer which makes for the best two-way action on paper. Martinez may only have 9 stoppages in 18 bouts, but his experience versus quality opposition will help him stay in this fight. Ultimately, Bam is a notch above Martinez, and it will show in the second half maybe even earlier.



My Official Prediction is Bam Rodriguez by stoppage.

Abdullah Mason vs. Sam Noakes



A real test may be in store for Abdullah Mason as he challenges Sam Noakes. Abdullah Mason is a rising prospect in the sport of boxing. If Mason wins, especially in clean fashion, he will be a true contender at lightweight. (Technically a vacant champ) Sam Noakes is just what the doctor ordered to give Mason a nice win on a fight card with name recognition from top to bottom. Look for Mason to take a few rounds before unleashing his full offensive display. Abdullah has shown himself to be a boxer who doesn’t play with his food. Noakes can catch an overly aggressive Mason on the way inside. With 15 KOs in 17 bouts, Noakes may have the power to replicate Yohan Vasquez. It won’t take too many rounds for Abdullah to control the ring.



My Official Prediction is Abdullah Mason by stoppage.

