Lamont Roach says he now believes that Gervonta Davis will never give him a rematch. Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) states that he thinks that Tank Davis will “retire” after his exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14th, because he’s “scared” to fight him again.

Roach Feels Betrayed

Lamont is still very upset about Tank Davis skipping out on their rematch by signing to fight Jake. He says he wasn’t given a step aside payday by Davis for moving aside to allow him to breach their contract.

Roach Loses Hope for Rematch

“I doubt it. Like he said, he’s retiring. I believe him,” said Lamont Roach Jr. to Fight Hub TV when asked if he believes he ever will get a rematch with Gervonta Davis. “It’s going to be hard to fight Jake Paul when you were supposed to fight me, and then come back to regular boxing to fight somebody else.

Roach sounds like he’s mentally defeated about his hopes of getting a second fight with Tank. Instead of being upset about it, he should feel grateful to Davis for having given him the opportunity to fight him in the first place.

It’s not like Gervonta was forced to do this. He picked Roach from the super featherweight division. He wasn’t his mandatory, and didn’t have a rank at lightweight. It was a gift fight, and Roach made over a million. If Davis hadn’t done this, Lamont would still be at 130, fighting for chicken feed against the no-name contenders in a division that is overlooked by boxing fans.

“He’s Scared,” Says Lamont

“I think he really is going to retire, because 1, I think he’s scared. And 2, I don’t think he wants to be made a mockery of,” said Roach about Gervonta.

It’s pointless to for Roach to try and shame Tank into fighting him by saying “He’s scared.” The reality is, the money he’d make fighting him a second time pales in comparison to the $40 million he’s getting for his exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14th. Moreover, Gervonta can make more money fighting these guys than Roach should he choose to continue:

Shakur Stevenson

Teofimo Lopez

Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney

Keyshawn Davis

Conor Benn

Tank Feathering His Nest

Tank appears to be feathering his nest, focusing on making the most money possible before he retires. Why should he want to take a smaller payday fighting Roach just because he wants him to?

