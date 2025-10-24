Trainer Robert Garcia is picking Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to successfully defend his WBC interim light welterweight title against Lamont Roach on December 6th. He says that ‘Pitbull’ Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) will be “too much” for Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs).

Robert notes that the performance that Roach, 30, put in earlier this month against Gervonta Davis on March 1st, 2025, was a “once in a lifetime” one. He doesn’t believe Roach can do it again. Indeed, Roach hadn’t looked impressive in his recent fights against Hector Garcia, Angel Rodriguez, or his loss to Jamel Herring.

Too Much Firepower

The pressure style that ‘Pitbull’ Cruz uses will be tough on Roach, who will be heavier for this fight. Being dragged into a war of constant bombs being thrown by Cruz will be tough on Roach. He didn’t have to worry about that against Gervonta, who didn’t throw a lot and was looking for just one knockout blow the entire fight.

Cruz vs. Roach will headline on Amazon Prime Video PPV on December 6th, 2025, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

“I got to go with [Isaac Cruz], even though we’ve had a little bit of differences with me beating him with ‘Rayo’ [Valenzuela]. I got to go with him against Roach,” said trainer Robert Garcia to Fight Hub TV, picking Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz to defeat Lamont Roach.

Cruz’s Relentless Style

If Cruz fights the way he did against Omar Salcido, Angel Fierro, and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, it’s going to be a long night for Roach. He hasn’t fought anyone like that. What would likely do is hit, move, and hold. Roach holds a lot when fighters pressure. If Cruz figures out a strategy to deal with Lamont’s clinching, he’ll likely beat him, because offense is better.

“Roach looked so good against Tank. That’s why Tank chose not to fight him, but that was a once-in-a-lifetime performance. It’s going to be hard for him to do that again. I think ‘Pitbull’ will be too much for him. It’s going to be full of action. I think it’s going to be a great fight,” said Garcia.