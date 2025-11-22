WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez insists that challenger Anthony Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) won’t be taking his title from him tonight to return it home with him to England. Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) believes he’ll be leaving the ANB Arena in Riyadh with his WBC strap still in his possession.

“Excited to Feel His Power?”

After weighing in on Friday, ‘The Mexican Monster’ said he was “excited” about feeling the power of Yarde. It was a strange comment from him, as he was hurt multiple times in his last fight against David Morrell on February 1, 2025. Is Benavidez a glutton for punishment?

Yarde isn’t the type of fighter that anyone wants to get hit by, especially one whose face looked battered in his last bout against Cuba’s Morrell.

Benavidez vs. Yarde will meet in the main event tonight on DAZN PPV. The event begins at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

“The British beast vs. the Mexican Monster. Both of these guys carry big power, but experience is on both sides,” said commentator Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing about David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde.

Benavidez Talking Big Again

“Ain’t nobody taking nothing away from me. I’m really excited, and I’ve trained extremely hard for this fight,” said Benavidez. “I’m excited to see what Anthony Yarde is about. I’m excited to feel his power, and I’m excited to give fans a great fight.”

Benavidez shouldn’t assume anything. It’s not a given that he’ll be victorious against Yarde, especially with the way he looked this week. Physically, Yarde looked healthier of the two at the weigh-in, and the one who will have his hand raised tonight.

Some fans believe that Benavidez lived it up a little bit too much, putting on weight after his win over Morrell last February. That may explain why he looked drained this week, getting down to the 175 limit.

Yarde’s Third Big Chance

“Not only is it power, not only is it experience and hunger, but these guys are ready for this moment. For Anthony Yarde, maybe three times is the harm for David Benavidez,” said Mora.

Yarde came close in his fight against Beterbiev, but he lost. So, maybe, he’ll get it right tonight against ‘The Mexican Monster,’ score a knockout, or beat him bad enough to win a decision. Morrell dropped Benavidez in the 11th round. We don’t know what that took out of him.

“This is a can’t-miss main event on a night that really has four main events. This is the cream of the crop,” said commentator Todd Grisham about Benavidez vs. Yarde.

“It’s respect. They’ve already sold the fight. They look in incredible shape. Now it’s time to show out,” said Mora.