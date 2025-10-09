Danny “Swift” Garcia’s “Farewell to Brooklyn” Brings Out All-Star Broadcast Team: Teofimo Lopez, Andre Berto & Chris Algieri

Brooklyn’s about to roar for Danny “Swift” Garcia one final time. The former two-division world champion is hanging up the gloves the only way he knows how — with a fight. On Saturday, October 18, Garcia squares off against Queens native Daniel “El Gallo” Gonzalez in a borough-versus-borough send-off that’s pure New York boxing.

This is a full-scale street-to-ring party — twelve fights, fireworks, and that old-school East Coast edge. The event streams live on MILLIONS.co PPV beginning 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT (11 p.m. UK).

Teofimo Lopez, Berto & Algieri Bring Firepower to the Mic

Lopez, Brooklyn’s own, will be breaking down fights from both ringside and the host desk, while Berto and Algieri join him to add the fighter’s view fans rarely get. “October 18 is gonna be boxing at its best,” Garcia said. “Teofimo, Berto and Algieri have seen everything you can imagine in the ring, and they’ll give fans great perspectives — and have fun doing it. I had to pull out all the stops for my ‘Farewell To Brooklyn.’”

It’s a smart move. Lopez knows the Barclays lights. Berto’s been through the wars. And Algieri? He’s the local scholar with hands — analytical and brutal at the same time. Algieri will handle ringside duties through the night, while Lopez and Berto jump in with live takes on select fights.

Campbell & AK Reyes Anchor a Brooklyn Broadcast Dream Team

The broadcast’s backbone will be Brian Campbell, the veteran play-by-play voice boxing fans know from CBS Sports, PBC on Prime Video, and Showtime’s golden years. At the desk is Akin “AK” Reyes, one of boxing’s sharpest personalities — the DAZN and All The Smoke regular who mixes knowledge with straight talk. Reyes will also handle in-ring interviews, keeping the energy raw and real between rounds.

Swift Promotions is going all-in to make this Brooklyn farewell an event worth replaying. And yeah, Garcia’s pulling out the nostalgia card — Barclays has been his turf for over a decade, hosting some of his biggest nights and loudest crowds. October 18 will be no different.



This whole thing feels like a goodbye party with gloves on. Danny’s probably got a few emotional hooks left to throw, but it’s the atmosphere — the nostalgia, the noise, the Brooklyn swagger — that’ll make it special. The broadcast crew alone could headline: Lopez’s attitude, Berto’s flash, Algieri’s brain — that’s three flavors of fight IQ in one booth. If Garcia’s serious that this is the last one, expect fireworks. Fighters hate the word “final,” but they sure fight like hell when they hear it.

Co-main and Undercard Fights

The card packs twelve fights from every corner of the East Coast fight scene:

Nahir Albright vs. Richard Commey , 10 rounds, super lightweight

, 10 rounds, super lightweight Damian Knyba vs. Joey Dawejko , 8 rounds, heavyweights

, 8 rounds, heavyweights Chris “Primetime” Colbert vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro , 8 rounds, lightweights

, 8 rounds, lightweights Gabriel Rosado vs. Vaughn Alexander , 8 rounds, super middleweights

, 8 rounds, super middleweights Danny “Swift” Garcia vs. Daniel “El Gallo” Gonzalez, 10 rounds, super welterweights (main event)

Additional undercard bouts will feature up-and-coming East Coast prospects and local fan favorites, with full details to follow.