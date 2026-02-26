Yoka, 15-3 with 12 knockouts, returns to his home city carrying Olympic gold from Rio 2016 and a rebuilt professional run after three straight defeats stalled his early push. Now on a four-fight winning streak and training out of London, he gets the setting he wanted. Okolie brings the résumé.

Paris will back Yoka from the first bell, and that support can lift a fighter through tough stretches. It also adds pressure to perform. Okolie walks into hostile ground where every exchange will be judged through local eyes.

Okolie is long, awkward, and comfortable tying up inside before rebuilding his stance at distance. At cruiserweight and bridgerweight he relied on a stiff jab, clinch control, and straight right hands. At heavyweight, the weight shift changes punch resistance and tempo. Yoka works best when he sets his feet behind the jab and throws in rhythm.

From the WBC side, Okolie carries the Silver belt at heavyweight. That designation keeps his name high in the rankings, though it does not lock in a mandatory challenge. Beating Yoka reinforces his position near the top. A defeat pushes him back into the pack. Yoka comes in without a belt attached, but he fights on a major stage in his own city, which can shift his standing if he delivers.

The undercard has real ranking implications. Bakary Samake, 19-0 with 11 knockouts, meets Ermal Hadribeaj, 22-0-1 with 8 knockouts, in a WBC super welterweight final eliminator.

For Okolie, this trip is about proving he can impose his structure outside Britain. For Yoka, it is about validating his rebuild under the lights in his own city.