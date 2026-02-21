Hitchins and Duarte had both successfully made weight on Friday at the 140-pound division limit. They also passed the IBF’s same-day rehydration check Saturday morning, with Hitchins weighing 149.4 pounds and Duarte slightly heavier at 149.6 pounds, both under the 150-pound maximum allowed. Soon after that check, Hitchins reportedly became ill, with sources pointing to food poisoning. His condition did not improve in time for the fight, and organizers removed the bout from the card entirely.

The timing left Duarte without options. He had prepared for his first world title opportunity after building a record of 30 wins, two losses, and one draw, including 23 knockouts. Instead, his night ended without a fight, while the rest of the pay-per-view card moved forward.

Hitchins entered the event unbeaten in 20 professional fights with eight knockouts and had been strengthening his standing since winning the IBF title in December 2024 with a decision victory over Liam Paro. His last appearance had been his most convincing, stopping George Kambosos Jr. in eight rounds last June in New York.

The IBF mandatory challenger position remains occupied by Lindolfo Delgado, who had already been next in line. Hitchins may still be required to defend against Delgado once he recovers, depending on how the sanctioning body handles the cancellation. Duarte, ranked No. 3 by the IBF, could remain in line for another opportunity if the title situation changes.

No official timeline has been announced for Hitchins’ return or a possible rescheduling of the Duarte fight. The title remains with Hitchins, but his immediate future at 140 pounds now depends on his recovery and whatever direction the IBF chooses to take next.