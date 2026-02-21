Tonight: Barrios vs Garcia, Hitchins vs. Duarte Live Results and Updates, Start Times

Start time and broadcast details

Barrios vs Garcia is scheduled for Saturday, February 21. Start Time: 6 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK – Main Event Ring Walks: Approx. 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK

Main event ring walks typically can occur later depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch

The fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN as a pay-per-view event. Fans must purchase the PPV through DAZN’s platform to watch the card live.

DAZN is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and web browsers through its app and website.

Garcia vs Barrios will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide. The event is priced at £24.99 in the UK, $64.99 in the United States, and the equivalent of $19.99 in other territories.

Weights and Fight Card:

Main card (8 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV)

Mario Barrios (147 lb / 66.7 kg) vs. Ryan Garcia (146.5 lb / 66.5 kg)

Richardson Hitchins (140 lb / 63.5 kg) vs. Oscar Duarte (140 lb / 63.5 kg)

Gary Antuanne Russell (140 lb / 63.5 kg) vs. Andy Hiraoka (139.5 lb / 63.3 kg)

Frank Martin (140 lb / 63.5 kg) vs. Nahir Albright (142 lb / 64.4 kg)

Bektemir Melikuziev (167.5 lb / 76.0 kg) vs. Sena Agbeko (168 lb / 76.2 kg)