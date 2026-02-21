Tonight: Barrios vs Garcia, Hitchins vs. Duarte Live Results and Updates, Start Times

Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight title against Ryan Garcia this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the fight available live on DAZN PPV.
The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena, a venue that has hosted several of boxing’s major pay-per-view fights in recent years. Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) enters as the defending titleholder, while Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) challenges for the belt in his second fight since moving up to welterweight.
Start time and broadcast details
Barrios vs Garcia is scheduled for Saturday, February 21. Start Time: 6 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. UK – Main Event Ring Walks: Approx. 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK
Main event ring walks typically can occur later depending on the length of the undercard fights.
How to watch
The fight will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN as a pay-per-view event. Fans must purchase the PPV through DAZN’s platform to watch the card live.
DAZN is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and web browsers through its app and website.
Garcia vs Barrios will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide. The event is priced at £24.99 in the UK, $64.99 in the United States, and the equivalent of $19.99 in other territories.
Weights and Fight Card:
Main card (8 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV)
Mario Barrios (147 lb / 66.7 kg) vs. Ryan Garcia (146.5 lb / 66.5 kg)
Richardson Hitchins (140 lb / 63.5 kg) vs. Oscar Duarte (140 lb / 63.5 kg)
Gary Antuanne Russell (140 lb / 63.5 kg) vs. Andy Hiraoka (139.5 lb / 63.3 kg)
Frank Martin (140 lb / 63.5 kg) vs. Nahir Albright (142 lb / 64.4 kg)
Bektemir Melikuziev (167.5 lb / 76.0 kg) vs. Sena Agbeko (168 lb / 76.2 kg)
Last Updated on 2026/02/21 at 11:07 AM