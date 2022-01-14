Katie Taylor Vs. Amanda Serrano: “The Biggest Fight In The History Of Female Boxing”

Eddie Hearn has told The DAZN Boxing Show that a fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano; what the promoter says is “the biggest fight in the history of female boxing,” is on the verge of being signed, sealed and delivered. The exact words an excited Hearn used were “we are on the brink now.” The fight is being worked on for April in New York and fans everywhere will be guaranteed a great action fight.

Irish superstar Taylor, unbeaten at 20-0(6) and the unified lightweight champion, is never, ever in a bad fight. Action is a certainty when Taylor fights and against Puerto Rican southpaw Serrano, 42-1-1(30), Taylor might have to dig deeper than ever before. Serrano has ruled the world at an absolutely incredible seven weights, winning nine legit belts across the super-flyweight, bantamweight, junior-featherweight, featherweight, super-feather, lightweight and light-welterweight divisions. Also, Serrano is an accomplished MMA fighter.

Now wonder Hearn says this one will be big.

“The contracts are getting finalised at the moment. We’re on the brink now,” Hearn said of the blockbuster fight. “That’s the biggest fight in the history of female boxing. And it’s going to be a massive fight for boxing in 2022. Female boxing doesn’t get any bigger than this fight. I mean, in a way I want to stop saying ‘this is the biggest fight in female boxing.’ This is one of the biggest fights in boxing.”

Taylor-Serrano should have happened in May of 2020 but the coronavirus spoilt things. Now, almost two years on, these two superb fighters will get it on. Taylor, at age 35, is past her best, so say some experts. Serrano, two years younger, is ultra-confident she will win this super-fight. We fans cannot wait. Both ladies want the fight and all that remains now is for the final touches to be sorted out.

Who do YOU think wins this one?

Taylor has never lost, while Serrano has lost one decision and she has been held to a draw; but both those fights came some time ago. Serrano will be the toughest opponent of Taylor’s pro career.