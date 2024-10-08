Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano II “Richest Female Fight In Boxing History”

The staggering amount of purse money that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will pick up for their November fight shows how far women’s boxing really has come. Irish Boxing reports how Taylor, who will defend her 140-pound titles in the rematch with Serrano, will be paid a staggering $6 million. In comparison, reigning pound-for-pound female star Claressa Shields’ biggest payday was $1 million (to date).

The Taylor-Serrano rematch should really be the headline fight on November 15th at the Arlington Stadium in Texas, but as we know, the “curiosity fight” that is Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul will headline (promoter Eddie Hearn has gone on record as saying he will be there to watch and support his fighter Taylor, but that he will leave the arena before the Tyson-Paul affair). The first fight Taylor and Serrano had back in April of 2022 in New York was a great one, a modern-day classic, with Taylor winning a close split decision down at lightweight. Now, fight fans hope to see something equally as special when Taylor, 23-1(6) and Serrano, 47-2-1(31) meet again next month.

Taylor really has transcended the sport in a big way, while Serrano is also a huge star. Both women deserve it, and they deserve the big payday they will each pick up for their rematch. If anything, both women were underpaid for the efforts of a little over two years ago. But money aside, both women really want to win, and if Serrano, a former multi-weight champ, can get her revenge next month, who knows, we might see a trilogy between these two?

Taylor has only been defeated by Chantelle Cameron, with Taylor getting the close win in return, while Serrano has only lost to Taylor and, way back in 2012, to Frida Wallberg, both losses coming on points. Another epic distance fight looks like a good bet for Taylor-Serrano II.

Who do you like in the rematch, Taylor or Serrano, and could we be surprised by a KO or stoppage this time?