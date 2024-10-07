Bill Haney Gives Ryan Garcia 48 hours to Enroll in VADA for Devin Rematch

Bill Haney is giving Ryan Garcia 48 hours to enroll with VADA for drug testing if he wants a rematch with his son, Devin, next. Ryan was interviewed at a shoestore over the weekend, and he said he was in training to be ready for a rematch with Devin.

This would be viewed as appeasement on Ryan’s part if he agreed on the 48-hour deadline. This could encourage further A-side moves by Bill and Devin. If he gives an inch, he could see further escalation.

Garcia bad-mouthed Haney (31-0, 15 KOs), saying he was heavier on him on the night of their fight on April 20th in Brooklyn, New York, and that he would beat him once and for all in the rematch.

If Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) agrees to the 48 deadline that papa Bill is giving him to enroll in drug testing, it’s predictable that he’ll have other hurdles he’ll have to overcome in order to get the fight made. Bill and Devin will probably want to be the A-side despite them losing last time.

“Ryan Garcia and Team Garcia, if you’re talking about wanting a rematch, enroll in the drug program in 48 hours,” said Bill Haney on Instagram, reacting to Ryan Garcia saying he’s interested in a rematch with Devin Haney.

Ryan wants the rematch, but he’s not going to give into a bunch of concessions just to get a fight done against a guy that he whipped already. Bill has got things backwards. Ryan should be the one calling the shots, not them.

“VADA is waiting on you. The next move will be on you, Ryan Garcia, and Team Garcia while you’re fat-mouthing,” said Bill. “Let’s see how much you want the rematch. He was fat-mouthing at the shoe store. He mentioned my name, and you know when you mention my name, I’m going to pull up.

“We’re enrolled [in drug testing], getting ready to fight whoever. Ryan Garcia, is it you? You got 48 hours, champ. Make your next move be your next move. Like we say in East Oakland: Barbeque or Milldew. It’s on you. I’m so energized now thinking about how great this [Haney vs. Garcia rematch] can be.”

Bill doesn’t seem to realize that Devin is the one in the weakened position, and he needs Ryan more than needs them. Ryan is the one with 12 million Instagram followers, and he can fight anyone and make big bank. Gervonta Davis is probably going to want to fight Ryan in 2025.

“I bet he doesn’t show up. Ryan, you got 48 hours. So, let’s see what’s happening with you. Do you think he did not get scared enough and use drugs? Do you think he’s ready? Then why isn’t he here?” said Bill Haney.