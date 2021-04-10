Joe Smith Jr vs. Maxim Vlasov – live results

Joe Smith Jr and Maxim Vlasov will be in action tonight in a fight for the vacant WBO light heavyweight belt on Top Rank’s card on ESPN at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The main portion of the card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET.

#1 WBO Smith (26-3, 21 KOs) has bounced back with two consecutive victories since losing to WBA 175lb champion Dimitry Bivol in 2019.

The hard-hitting Smith has seemingly ironed out the flaws in his game with victories over Jesse Hart and Eleider Alvarez.

Tonight, we’ll find out for sure if Smith is ready for the big time when he goes up against the highly technical Russian fighter Vlasov (45-3, 26 KOs), who has different wrinkles in his game that he’ll be looking to try spring on him.

Boxing 247 will be giving undercard results below:

Super featherweight Albert Bell (18-0, 5 KOs) dominated Manuel Rey Rojas (20-5, 6 KOs), beating him by an eight-round unanimous decision. The scores were 78-73, 78-73, 78-73.

Light welterweight Robson Conceição (16-0, 8 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact with a seventh-round stoppage victory over Jesus Antonio Ahumada (17-4, 11 KOs). Conceição finished the job with a big left hand to the head.

Featherweight prospect Duke Ragan (4-0, 1 KO) dominated Charles Clark (3-7-1, 1 KO) in winning a one-sided six-round unanimous decision. The scores were 60-54, 60-54, 60-54.

(3-0, 3 KOs) stopped (2-3, 2 KOs) in the first round of a total mismatch. The match was halted at 1:19. Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Sonny Conto (7-0, 6 KOs) made easy work of Waldo Cortes (6-4, 3 KOs) in stopping him in the first round. Conto flattened Cortes with a right hand to the head. The time of the stoppage was at the 1:41 mark.

The winner of tonight’s Smith vs. Vlasov fight will be taking on IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in unification with three titles on the line.

Smith feels confident that the 36-year-old Beterbiev is ready to be beaten after watching his recent title defense against Adam Deines. Beterbiev was coming off a long layoff, injuries, and a COVID 19 illness, and he didn’t look as good as he had in the past.