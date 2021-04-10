Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas – live results

Conor Benn vs. Samuel Vargas
In a lightning-quick stoppage by referee Michael Alexander, Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KOs) scored a bizarre first-round knockout of the seemingly fine Samuel Vargas (31-7-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The 24-year-old Benn jumped on Vargas and just started throwing nonstop punches, many of which landed but didn’t have him hurt. The referee then stepped in and shockingly stopped the contest despite Vargas looking perfectly fine.

It was so sudden the way the fight was stopped, it was alarming and completely disappointing. Not surprisingly, Vargas was upset at the fast stoppage, but there was nothing he could do. The referee had acted.

It wasn’t a good thing for Benn because now he didn’t a chance to win the fight without controversy. Who knows? Benn might have outright stopped Vargas if the fight had been allowed to continue, but we’ll never know because the referee chose to halt the fight prematurely. Oh well, another great fight ruined by a referee.

  • In an overpowering performance, female WBO middleweight champ Savannah Marshall (10-0, 8 KOs) obliterated an overmatched Maria Lindberg (19-7-2, 10 Kos) in stopping her in the third round. Lindberg hit the deck the second and third rounds. The fight was halted after Marshall dropped Lindberg in the third. The time of the stoppage was 1:11.
  • Shannon Courtenay (7-1, 3 KOs) used pressure to get the better of Ebanie Bridges (5-1, 2 KOs) in winning a 10 round unanimous decision to win the vacant WBA women’s bantamweight world title. The scores were 97-94, 98-92, 98-92. It was a little disturbing to see the wide scores by two of the judges in a fight that appeared to be razor-close at the end, but oh well. Courtenay was the A-side, so it wasn’t all that surprising that we saw two of the judges score it wide for her. They did get the pick right, but the scores were from fantasyland. Courtenay looked like the better fighter, but she wasn’t spectacular.
  • Bantamweight Kash Farooq (15-1, 6 KOs) defeated Alexander Espinoza (20-3-2, 8 KOs) by a 10 round decision to claim the WBC international silver strap Scores were 97-93, 97-95, 97-94.
  • Heavyweight prospect Nick Campbell (1-0, 1 KOs) beat Petr Frohlich (2-31-1, 1 KO) by a second-round knockout.

Welterweight contender Conor Benn will be taking his biggest test as a pro tonight against Samuel Vargas in a crucial 10 round fight on DAZN and Sky Sports from the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

This fight will show whether Benn has a future as a contender or not. It’s a big stretch on whether Benn, 24, has the ability to one day win a world title, but what we can learn is if he can be a contender in the 147-lb division.

If Benn wins, he could take on Amir Khan or Kell Brook next. Those would be tough cookies for Benn, but he might be good enough to beat them.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates on the action below:

The jury is out as far as whether Benn has the ability to go far in the 147-lb division.

We know he can beat fringe-level fighters like Sebastian Formella, as we saw that the last time he fought. But with that said, Benn looks to be levels below the progress of the younger 22-year-old Vergil Ortiz Jr or the 23-year-old Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Although you can say that Benn is young and he’s still improving, but he’s trailing guys that are younger than him. You don’t get the sense that Benn is going to be able to catch up to where Ortiz and Ennis are both at no matter how much work he puts in.

*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** John Hedges vs Stanko Jermelic, Light-Heavyweight Contest. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn beats his opponent in the first round.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn beats his opponent in the first round.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn beats his opponent in the first round.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Samuel Vargas after his first round loss.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn celebrates his first round win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn celebrates his first round win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn celebrates his first round win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn celebrates his first round win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn celebrates his first round win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas, WBA Continental Welttereight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Conor Benn celebrates his first round win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing The fighters show their respect for each other after their contest.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing The fighters show their respect for each other after their contest.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing The fighters show their respect for each other after their contest.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Ebanie Bridge after her loss.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Savannah Marshall celebrates her win.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Savannah Marshall walks away after knocking down her opponent for the second and final time.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Savannah Marshall walks away after knocking down her opponent for the second and final time.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Maria Lindberg takes a count from the referee after being knocked down.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Shannon Courtenay celebrates her win with her belt.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Ebanie Bridges swollen left eye.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Alexander Espinoza vs Kash Farooq, WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Kash Farooq celebrates with his belt.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Alexander Espinoza vs Kash Farooq, WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Alexander Espinoza vs Kash Farooq, WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Alexander Espinoza vs Kash Farooq, WBC International Silver Bantamweight Title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Savannah Marshall vs Maria Lindberg, WBO World Female Middleweight title Fight. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Savannah Marshall celebrates her win with her belt.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Nick Campbell vs Petr Frohlich, Heavyweight Contest. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Shannon Courtenay vs Ebanie Bridges, Vacant WBA World Female Bantamweight Title fight 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Shannon Courtenay celebrates her win with Eddie Hearn and her team.
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Nick Campbell vs Petr Frohlich, Heavyweight Contest. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** Nick Campbell vs Petr Frohlich, Heavyweight Contest. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing
*** FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE *** John Hedges vs Stanko Jermelic, Light-Heavyweight Contest. 10 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing John Hedges declared winner.

