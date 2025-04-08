Tim Bradley Wants To See Richard Torrez Vs. Jared Anderson Get Made

Not too long ago, Jared Anderson was looked at by plenty of us as the next big US heavyweight, a future world champion. Now, having been beaten by Martin Bakole, this inside five one-sided sessions, Anderson’s future is unclear. Perhaps taking his place as the best young and unbeaten US heavyweight, is Richard Torrez.

Torrez, who enjoyed a stellar amateur career, recently passed his stiffest test yet at pro level, this in winning a wide decision over Guido Vianello. Now, ESPN analyst and former world champ Tim Bradley wants to see Top Rank match Anderson and Torrez together. This would indeed be a very interesting fight/match-up, and the winner would be in a great spot.

“You know who I wanna see him against?” Bradley asked with regards to Torrez as quoted by The Ring. “I wanna see him against Jared Anderson. I mean, come on. What are we doing, right? Jared Anderson should be next for Torrez.”

Bradley said that in his opinion, a fight with Torrez would present Anderson with “the perfect opportunity to get back in the mix,” and that Top Rank should absolutely make the fight – “why wouldn’t they?” Bradley asked.

Again, this clash of young US heavyweights would be an interesting and possibly exciting fight. Who wins? Torrez is unbeaten at 13-0(11), while Anderson has won one fight back since losing to Bakole, and he is currently 18-1(15).

Does Anderson want this fight? Does Torrez want it? Torrez recently said that he would not turn down any fight that was offered to him. Maybe a fight with Anderson will indeed be offered to Torrez next. It would be a risky fight for both men, but the winner would likely gain plenty of respect from the fans.

Can Anderson get back on the path he was on prior to running into Bakole? Or would Torrez hand Anderson his second pro loss? Of added intrigue to this possible fight is the fact that Torrez defeated Anderson when they fought as amateurs. Would it be repeat or revenge in a return at the pro level?