Efe Ajagba Says He’ll Beat Martin Bakole, Then Wants Either Usyk Or Dubois

Winner of five straight fights since suffering his sole pro loss, this against Frank Sanchez, Efe Ajagba is talking big going into his upcoming fight with Martin Bakole. The two big guys will clash on Canelo’s undercard, this on May 3 in Saudi Arabia (Canelo will of course face William Scull in a 168 pound unification fight) – and Ajagba says he will beat Bakole, with him then ready to face either Oleksandr Usyk or Daniel Dubois.

Nigerian puncher Ajagba, now aged 30, feels he will be ready for the best after he gets past Bakole.

“I’m not overstepping. I’m just focused on Martin Bakole first,” Ajagba said when speaking with Sky Sports. “After that, when I get the victory, that’s when I’m going to step up to fight who I want to fight next. Whether it’s Usyk or Dubois.”

The upcoming assignment Ajagba has against Bakole is an interesting thing, seeing as how both men just have to win or else. Bakole we know was iced in quick fashion when he stepped in at totally unrealistically short-notice against Joe Parker, and he needs to put on a show against Ajabga, a winning show, to prove he is back. Ajagba doesn’t want to lose for a second time.

But if Ajagba does beat Bakole – and you can pretty much file this one as a 50 -50 affair – will he get Usyk or Dubois into the ring with him? Usyk seems very doubtful for Ajabga, as Usyk has said he will likely have just two more fights before retiring, and these fights could (indeed, should) be against Dubois and Parker.

But Ajagba will be in a good position if he beats Bakole, his ranking high. There are some good fights out there for Ajagba, but he seems to be saying he will get a world title shot next, after he beats Bakole. But who wins on May 3? Bakole could be a man on a mission after what happened to him against Parker, and this could make him very dangerous.

Ajabga says he is not overlooking Bakole, and for his own sake, this better be the case.