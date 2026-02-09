Amanda Serrano Draws Clear Line After Jake Paul Comment

A Clear Statement of Identity

Serrano represents Puerto Rico every time she fights, often walking to the ring wrapped in the flag at Madison Square Garden, and her statement left no uncertainty about where she stands or what she was willing to accept.

“I am proud to be Puerto Rican, and I am proud to be an American citizen,” Serrano wrote. “Puerto Ricans are not ‘fake Americans.’ We are citizens who have contributed to this country in every field, from military service to sports, business, science, and the arts, and our identity and citizenship deserve respect.”

The statement was direct and deliberate. Serrano did not dilute it or soften the point. She spoke as someone accustomed to carrying her flag into the ring and being seen for exactly who she is when she does it.

Correction Without Escalation

She then shifted tone without stepping back from her position. Serrano acknowledged the role Most Valuable Promotions and Paul have played in her career and in expanding the reach of women’s boxing.

“I would not have the opportunities I have today without the support and belief that Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul showed in me,” she wrote. “I will always be grateful for the role they have played in helping change my life and in elevating women’s boxing.”

Serrano is not a secondary name on the roster. Her fights have driven visibility, credibility, and momentum for the promotion. Speaking publicly from that position reflects security.

“At the same time, I want to be clear,” Serrano added. “I do not agree with statements that question the legitimacy or identity of Puerto Rican people, and I cannot support that characterization. It is wrong.”

Paul later posted a series of responses, saying his comments had been misunderstood and were aimed at values rather than birthplace. He wrote that he lives in Puerto Rico and supports the island, and that his criticism was directed at public figures who speak against the United States while benefiting from it.

Serrano did not engage further. She did not argue or trade explanations. She stated her position and let it stand.

In a sport where fighters often stay quiet to protect themselves, Serrano showed something different. She spoke because she could, not because she was forced to. She corrected the face of her promotion without destabilizing her place inside it.

Serrano didn’t need to escalate to make her point. The way she handled it reflected how much control she already has.