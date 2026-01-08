The matchup also arrives with lingering context. In February 2025, Herrera was discussed as a potential replacement opponent for Shakur Stevenson after Floyd Schofield withdrew during fight week. Stevenson ultimately chose a different replacement, leaving Herrera sidelined. Since then, Herrera has remained active and continued pushing toward a sanctioned title position.

Nunez brings a different résumé. At 26–7 with 22 knockouts, the 32 year old Panamanian has shared the ring with several top contenders and has repeatedly taken fights away from home. His approach is direct. He applies pressure, looks to close distance early, and commits fully to his punches. While his defensive limitations have been exposed in the past, his willingness to engage has kept him competitive at the international level.

The interim WBC belt adds structure to what would otherwise be a developmental fight. The winner will be placed directly into the sanctioning body’s lightweight rotation, where movement is frequent and mandatory positions shift quickly.

For Herrera, the bout is a test of control and maturity. For Nunez, it is a chance to halt a rising contender. On paper, it is a straightforward crossroads fight. In practice, it will show whether Herrera is ready for the next tier.

The winner of the Jadier vs. Nunez fight could potentially be elevated if Shakur Stevenson fails to return to the lightweight division. The possibility of that happening is high given Shakur’s career focus on pursuing bigger fights outside the 135 lb division.