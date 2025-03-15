Ball Stops Doheny, Cain Edges Edwards – Boxing Results

WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 14 KOs) went to war tonight with the gritty TJ Doheny (26-6, 20 KOs) to win a tenth round knockout in their highly entertaining fight on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England.

(Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry Promotions)

Ball struggled through the first seven rounds, but wore down the 38-year-old challenger Doheny with hard punches to close his right eye in the eighth. After the tenth, referee Michael Alexander chose to halt the contest. Doheny had gotten the stuffing beaten out of him in the round, and had barely made it out.

In the chief support bout, bantamweight Andrew Cain (14-1, 12 KOs) defeated Charlie Edwards (20-2, 7 KOs) by a 12-round split decision to win the vacant WBC Silver 118-lb belt.

The judge’s 115-114, 116-12 for Cain, and 115-113 for Edwards.