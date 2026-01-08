Speaking in an interview with Ring Magazine, Crocker made it clear that Haney stands apart from the other options. He described the American as one of the division’s biggest names, a former multi division world champion, and a natural opponent if the goal is to unify titles rather than make a routine defense.

Crocker is unbeaten and last fought on September 13, 2025, when he won a 12 round split decision over Paddy Donovan. That victory earned him the vacant IBF welterweight title and marked his first bout at championship distance.

Haney and his father trainer, Bill Haney, have spoken publicly about their interest in collecting titles at 147 pounds, though their immediate plans remain open. A fight with Crocker would add another belt to Haney’s résumé but may not match the earning potential of other available options, including bouts against Keyshawn Davis, Conor Benn, or the eventual winner of Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios. Those fights offer a larger commercial upside but also come with greater competitive risk.

From Crocker’s perspective, the appeal of a Haney fight extends beyond financial considerations. He noted that some champions in the division have shown little interest in unification, with certain title paths effectively blocked. In that context, Haney’s willingness to engage in discussions was viewed positively.

Crocker added that he would be prepared to travel if necessary and is not seeking favorable conditions. His focus, he said, is on facing established champions rather than easing into his title reign. Whether Haney ultimately chooses that route remains uncertain, but Crocker has made clear that a unification bout would be his preferred next step.