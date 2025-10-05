Trainer Brian Norman Sr. says he feels it’s “disrespectful” that Turki Alalshikh has already revealed that Devin Haney and David Benavidez will be sharing a card in February 2026.

Turki’s February Plans Jump the Gun

Turki isn’t even waiting to see what happens in Haney’s title fight against WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) on November 22, 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Brian Sr. doubts Haney (32-0, 16 KOs) will be able to return to the ring that soon to fight in February 2026, because he’s going to get “beat on” by Norman Jr. He predicts it’s going to be a “long recovery” for him.

Devin was out of the ring for over a year after his grueling fight against Ryan Garcia on April 20, 2024. When Haney did come back, he looked nervous and gunshy in his fight against Jose Ramirez on May 2, 2025, at Times Square in New York.

Devin spent virtually the entire 12-round fight moving around the ring, trying not to get hit by Ramirez. Although he won the battle by a 12-round unanimous decision, you could tell that his confidence in his ability to take a shot wasn’t there. The beating Ryan inflicted on him had taken something out of him.

If Haney takes a similar thrashing by Norman Jr, it’s going to be hard for him to return to the ring three months later to fight in February 2026.

Long Road Back for Devin Haney

“This fight in November, this was supposed to be Devin and Ryan fight,” said Brian Norman Sr. to MillCity Boxing about Brian Norman Jr. getting the fight against Devin Haney on November 22nd only because of Ryan Garcia’s loss to Rolly Romero earlier this year on May 2nd at Times Square in New York.

If Turki offers Haney a big enough payday for the rematch with Kingry in February, he may choose to fight even if he’s beaten up from the Norman Jr. clash. He may be a sitting duck if he’s dealing with the aftereffects of a bad knockout loss.

Ryan’s left hook will be lethal anyway, but against a half-stunned Haney, it will be too much. Hopefully, we don’t see a stretcher job with Haney taken out of the ring by medical personnel.

“It’s very disrespectful,” said Norman Sr., reacting to Turki Alalshikh already announcing his plans for Haney and David Benavidez to share a card in February 2026, without waiting for the outcomes of their November 22 fights.

Brian Jr. adds that the rematch between Ryan and Haney is so big and drama-filled that it won’t matter if he’s coming into the contest off a loss to Norman Jr. on November 22. People will still want to see Haney and Garcia fight again.

“He’s Not Coming Out Clean”

“I know what’s going to happen. Devin Haney isn’t coming out of here clean. No matter what, he’s not coming out of there clean at all,” said Brian Sr. about the physical damage Haney will take in his fight against Brian Norman Jr. “Devin is going to get beaten on. It’s going to be a hard recovery.”