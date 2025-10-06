Eddie Hearn announced today that he’s signed what he hopes to be a future “generational talent,” Ben Whittaker, to a long-term deal with Matchroom. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist will be fighting on DAZN, and a special announcement will be made in London on October 17.

Whittaker’s New Chapter With Matchroom

“I wanted to come on board with Matchroom because I believe they will help navigate my path towards winning those belts at the right time,” said Whittaker.

If Hearn waits a little longer, he could guide Whittaker to a world title at 175 once Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev retire. Right now, they’re still fighting at a high level, and it would be best to keep Ben away from them.

“He is phenomenal. This is the greatest signing to make in Boxing today. Ben Whittaker is a generational talent, and we are ready to take his career to a whole new level,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn today in an announcement.

Learning From the Fall and the Draw

We don’t know yet whether Whittaker will develop into a “generational talent” because he hasn’t fought any upper-level contenders at 175 since turning professional in 2022. Thus far, the best opponent he’s fought in the pro ranks is Liam Cameron, and he didn’t look so great in their first fight on October 12, 2024, fighting to a six-round technical draw.

That was the infamous bout in which Whittaker fell out of the ring during the sixth round and suffered an injury during the fall. He needs to make sure that there are no similar future episodes like that one.

“This long-term deal will propel Ben to global superstardom, solidifying his reputation as a household name and steering him towards future World Titles. He will be No.1. He has the world at his feet, and I am beyond excited to finally be promoting this great, young man,” said Hearn.

It’s not like Hearn is getting someone just out of the Olympics in their early 20s. Whittaker is a three-year pro and is 28. He’s in the same boat as 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz, who has only had six fights since turning pro and is 29. Hearn needs to fast-track both fighters to maximize their potential before they reach their 30s.

Matchroom’s Roster Shuffle Opens a Slot

The signing of Whittaker comes at a good time for Hearn, as he’s lost these fighters from the Matchroom stable:

Shakur Stevenson

Richardson Hitchins

Lawrence Okolie

Liam Paro

Edgar Berlanga

Signing Whittaker to a long-term deal will ensure that he’s around long enough with Matchroom for Hearn to have enough time to transform him into a star. He couldn’t do that with Shakur and Hitchins because they left too soon.

Michael Collins has been writing about boxing since 2016, covering championship fights, rising prospects, and the business side of the sport.