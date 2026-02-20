Bivol became obligated to face Eifert after reclaiming his position at the top of the light heavyweight division with his February 2025 majority decision win over Artur Beterbiev. That victory established him as the IBF champion and activated Eifert’s status as the mandatory challenger.

The IBF previously granted extensions to allow negotiations to continue without forcing a purse bid. Those extensions provided additional time for the champion and challenger to attempt to finalize terms independently.

Eifert secured his mandatory position following his upset victory over former champion Jean Pascal and has remained in line while Bivol addressed other championship obligations and underwent back surgery later in 2025. His ranking has preserved his eligibility for the title opportunity once procedural requirements were satisfied.

If an agreement is not reached before Tuesday’s hearing, the IBF will open the fight to competitive bidding among promoters. The winning bidder would then secure the right to stage the bout, with the purse divided according to IBF regulations.

Bivol has not fought since his rematch victory over Beterbiev, while Eifert has remained inactive as he waits for his mandatory title opportunity to be enforced. The purse bid deadline now places both fighters on a defined timetable.

Once promotional rights are secured, either through agreement or bidding, the fight can proceed to scheduling, bringing resolution to a mandatory title situation that has remained pending for more than a year.