IBF Pushes Bivol–Eifert Purse Bid Back to Feb. 13

The purse bid hearing for Dmitry Bivol’s (24-1) IBF light heavyweight title defense against mandatory challenger Michael Eifert (13-1 5 KOs) has been delayed after both camps requested additional time to negotiate.
The hearing had originally been scheduled for February 3, 2026, after talks failed to produce an agreement by the IBF’s deadline. The International Boxing Federation has now approved a 10 day extension, moving the purse bid to February 13, 2026, officials confirmed.
The postponement allows Bivol’s team and Eifert’s representatives to continue negotiations in an effort to reach a voluntary deal before the fight is opened to a purse bid.
Under IBF rules, a negotiated agreement would give both sides greater control over terms such as the purse split, venue, date, and promotional involvement. If the matter reaches a purse bid, those details would instead be determined by the highest bidder, with the IBF’s standard 65-35 split in favor of the champion applied.
Bivol’s camp has been managing timing considerations following back surgery in 2025.
The unified champion has resumed training following back surgery in 2025 and is expected to return later in the spring. Working around that timetable is believed to be a key factor in the ongoing talks.
For Eifert, the delay extends a wait that has already stretched nearly two years. The German contender has held top mandatory status since his March 2023 upset win over Jean Pascal, but has fought only once since then as multiple attempts to finalize a title shot stalled.
If no agreement is reached by February 13, the IBF will proceed with the purse bid as scheduled. Until then, both camps have a narrow window to finalize terms and avoid the bidding process, which would lock in promotional rights and set the framework for Bivol’s next title defense at 175 pounds.
Last Updated on 02/03/2026