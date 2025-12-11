Keyshawn Davis and Richardson Hitchins had an amusing back-and-forth trash-talk session at Wednesday’s press conference in New York. The result was the two fighters agreeing to fight in March 2026, possibly in Keyshawn’s hometown of Norfolk, Virginia.

Keyshawn Crashes the Presser

Keyshawn (13-0, 9 KOs) showed up at the press conference to see his friend Shakur Stevenson discuss his fight against WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez on January 31st.

Why It Won’t Be an Undercard Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that there had been talk of Hitchins and the former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn fighting on the undercard of Teofimo vs. Shakur. But he said it’s a big enough fight money-wise to headline its own show. He’s right. It would have looked weird being on the undercard of Teofimo-Stevenson, because it could steal the shine from that fight.

Davis, 26, is already in position to fight the winner of the Lopez vs. Stevenson fight. He’s ranked #1 with the WBO. Shakur, who says he’s Keyshawn’s brother, has already said that he’ll vacate the WBO title after he beats Lopez. Then he says he’ll give the belt to Keyshawn, like a gift.

Richardson Hitchins: “Do you want to make the fight happen?”

Keyshawn Davis: “When next year?”

Eddie Hearn: “There were talks about this fight on January 31st. This is a big-money fight that could stand on its own. Hitchins is looking a bit big. He might be too big for you at 140.

Keyshawn: “We’re going to fight next year. He’s the champ. So, I’m going to come out and get his belt. I’m going to take your belt because you know you’re not better than me in March.

Hitchins Questions Keyshawn’s Chin

Hitchins: “You can’t take a punch. I promise you can’t take a punch.”

Keyshawn: “He said we’re fighting in Norfolk.”

Hitchins: “I’m going to smoke him. I’ve never been hurt in my life. You’ve been hurt. You been down in sparring.”