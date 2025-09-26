Hearn Says Dave Allen Can Get A Deontay Wilder Fight If He Gets Past Arslanbek Makhmudov

British heavyweight warrior Dave Allen really could be on the verge of a real-life “Rocky” ending to his up-and-down career. “The White Rhino,” or, if you prefer Allen’s more colourful “Doncaster De La Hoya” nickname, could land a massive fight with former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder. If – and it could prove to be a big, it-all-ends-in-tears if – Allen can get past another banger in Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Allen, 24-7-2 (19) and coming off that big and impressive KO win over Johnny Fisher, will rumble with the Canadian-based Russian giant on October 11 in Sheffield. This is a fight that “scares” Allen, the fear something he says he needs if he’s to sufficiently push himself in training camp. Makhmudov, 20-2 (19) has been beaten before — by Agit Kabayel who brought the big man down with a nasty body attack, and by Guido Vianello, who scored a TKO over him — but he is a big favourite against Allen.

Eddie Hearn Says Wilder Fight Is on the Table

In fact, Makhmudov came out with a chilling comment a while back, this when speaking with World Boxing News, in which he suggested Allen may be in the need of some administered oxygen in the corner after he’s finished with him. Allen, though, is thriving on the fear factor. And Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he has reached out to Shelly Finkel regarding Allen getting a fight with Wilder.

“I like the Deontay Wilder fight personally,” Hearn said when speaking on the ‘Flash Knockdown Podcast.’ “We’ve reached out to Shelly Finkel to talk about that, but let’s see what happens on October 11 first. If Dave Allen beats Makhmudov, he puts himself in line for some huge fights.”

Can Allen Survive Makhmudov’s Early Power?

It really would be something if Allen were able to upset Makhmudov next month, and then go on to fight, and, heck, maybe even beat Wilder as well. And it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. But so often in this sport, nice guys finish last. Who will outlast the other in what promises to be a pretty savage fight on October 11, Allen or Makhmudov? Allen cannot be written off, and if he can get through the early rounds and make things tough for Makhmudov, who, in the opinion of his critics, is something of a bully and he can fold when the going gets hot, then Allen can pull this off.

But those early rounds will prove significant. Makhmudov, despite his flaws, really can crack.