Ortiz vs Lubin On DAZN Tonight: Can Vergil Win Big and Force the “Boots” Ennis Fight Next?

WBC interim champ at 154, Vergil Ortiz returns to action tonight, this against an upset-minded, possibly very dangerous Erickson Lubin. The fight will mark Ortiz’ return from a layoff that was caused due to a hand injury. Ortiz, as always, aims to put on a fan-friendly performance as he gets the win. Lubin says he will prove that he is actually the best fighter out there at ’54.

But the big talking point here, fairly or unfairly, respectfully or disrespectfully, is will Ortiz, if he does get the win, fight Jaron “Boots” Ennis next? This is a fight fans have been calling for, and for some time now, and Ennis’ promoter Eddie Hearn has said numerous times that he and his fighter agreed to the fight and that he was under the impression that it would take place in the first Q of next year.

De La Hoya Warns: “Boots Might Shy Away After Seeing Vergil”

Hearn, though, has expressed his concern that Ortiz and his team may not go through with the fight. But now, Ortiz’ promoter Oscar De La Hoya has expressed concerns of his own when it comes to the fight not happening. De La Hoya, speaking with the media in the run-up to tonight’s fight, said that a fearsome showing from Ortiz tonight will scare “Boots” away, and the fight will not happen, at least not next.

“I welcome Eddie and Boots to see who the best 154-pound fighter is,” De La Hoya said, as quoted by Ring Magazine. “When you watch Vergil, you’re always going to see an exciting fight. I’m glad they (Boots and Hearn) will be here watching the fight. I’m just afraid than when Boots sees him in person, he’s going to shy away from the fight. He’s going to tell Eddie, ‘I don’t want Vergil next. Let me have another tune-up fight.’ Boots has another thing coming, because Vergil is going to come with everything. We want the fight, one thousand percent. We can’t make a fight until Vergil Ortiz wins. Let him win (the Lubin fight), and then we’ll start negotiations right after.”

Will We Finally Get Ortiz vs Boots in 2026?

The longer this fight is dangled in front of we fans, the longer the fight is left to marinate, the more sheer demand there will be for it to happen. Do both warriors, Ortiz and Ennis, genuinely want the fight? There is no reason to think otherwise. But as we know from De La Hoya’s comments, nothing is signed, sealed and delivered just yet. Let’s all hope – again, providing Ortiz wins tonight – the two sides do indeed “start negotiations right after.”

Ortiz-Boots, Boots-Ortiz: this is a fight that is too good to fail to happen.

Now, about tonight’s fight, does Ortiz, 23-0(21) get the win? The pick here is Ortiz does win, but it will not be easy. Look for Ortiz to survive some rough patches, before he stops Lubin, 27-2(19) late on in a thriller.