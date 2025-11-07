Xander Zayas vs Abass Baraou Set for Jan. 31 In Puerto Rico

This Saturday, we will see Vergil Ortiz take on Erickson Lubin in what promises to be an exciting duel at 154 pounds, and now, as has been reported by Ring Magazine, a two-belt unification showdown will take place at the weight in January. Xander Zayas, the reigning WBO super-welterweight champ, will face Abass Baraou, who holds the WBA belt. The fight will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan on Jan. 31st.

With stars such as Ortiz and recent newcomer to the ’54 pound division, Jaron “Boots” Ennis operating at the weight, and with the Baraou-Zayas fight now announced, fans are looking ahead to some good action at 154 pounds. While Ennis is adamant he is the best fighter at the weight and that he will prove so by taking on all the champions and, as he said recently, “take them down one by one,” plenty of fans feel Ortiz is the best at ’54.

Zayas Brings the Belts Home to Puerto Rico

We will see how Ortiz looks tomorrow night against the upset-minded Lubin, and then we will watch with interest to see who comes out on top between Zayas and Baraou. “Boots” will no doubt be calling for the winner of both fights.

Zayas, currently unbeaten at 22-0(13), was born in Puerto Rico and he has said it will be a dream come true for him to defend his title in a big fight on the island. Germany’s Baraou is currently 17-1(9) and he will no doubt face a pretty hostile crowd on the night of the fight.

50-50 Fight: Zayas’ Dream vs Baraou’s Challenge

Zayas won the WBO belt, which was vacant, with a July decision win over Jorge Garcia. Baraou won the WBA title with a decision win of his own, this over Yoenis Tellez in August. Neither man will be in any mood to lose their respective belts in their first defence. Credit to both fighters for agreeing to a risky maiden title defence. Fans always love a unification, and this fight can so easily be looked at as a 50-50 matchup.