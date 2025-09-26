Oleksandr Usyk Sends Cage-Fight Challenge to Jake Paul – Should Fans Take It Seriously?

While we all wait and see what unified four-belt heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk does next, the 38-year-old raised one or two eyebrows courtesy of a short message he put out on social media yesterday. Usyk, whether he was serious or not, called out Jake Paul for a cage fight.

“Soon, I’ll close the book on boxing, and after that, I’ll be waiting for you in the cage. Let’s see if you’ve got the [bravery for it] or just a hunger for hype,” Usyk wrote.

Usyk Drops MMA Tease as He Nears the End of His Boxing Career

So, while we all wonder who Usyk might fight in his final boxing bout, this as he “closes the book” on his great ring career, we are now also left wondering if Usyk-Paul could really happen. It sure seems as though a whole lot of great fighters are getting in on the Jake Paul act – Mike Tyson of course fought him, Tank Davis is going to fight him, and never rule out a Canelo-Paul fight. Now, one of the greatest heavyweights ever might be close to entertaining Paul, but in the cage.

Would Jake Paul Have Any Chance in an MMA Clash with Usyk?

Make no mistake, a Usyk-Paul cage fight would be an event more so than a genuine fight. For even though Usyk has never fought in a cage before, he has way, way more skill than Paul has and will ever have. But with the MMA rules, the ground and pound and the wrestling and the choking out of an opponent all open to the two fighters, would Paul have something of a chance of winning?

Is there enough interest in finding out to see that this fight does actually happen?

Surely, though, we’d rather see Usyk, a genuine hero and role model to millions, fight two real boxing bouts and then retire, not one real fight and then a curiosity fight with Paul. In short, Usyk has far too much class to be messing around with Paul.

Agree or disagree?