British heavyweight fan-favourite Dave Allen was promised by his promoter, Eddie Hearn, a “massive fight” if he could get through Arslanbek Makhmudov. Well, Allen fell short against the big Russian, with “The White Rhino” going down gamely on points over 12 rounds, but it turns out the Doncaster warrior could get another big fight next, all the same.

Allen Eyes Zhang After Makhmudov Defeat

Allen and Hearn both spoke with IFL TV, and Allen, 24-8-2(19) said he wants to fight Zhilei Zhang next, this on January 24, when Hearn says Allen will fight again; possibly in Yorkshire. Hearn said he likes the Zhang fight as he sees it as winnable for Allen, for two reasons: Allen has a rock for a chin, and Zhang “will one million percent fade.”

“If I could pick anyone, I would pick Zhilei Zhang; that is who I would pick,” 33-year-old Allen said regarding his scheduled January return.

“You have got a great chance against Zhang, do you know why? Because you have got a great chin,” Hearn replied. “We collectively thought that Makhmudov would fade, but Zhang will one million percent fade. That would be massive. I am up for that.”

Big Bang Zhang Could Invade the UK

Zhang, 27-3-1(22), recently called out another British warrior, Derek Chisora, to no avail, but now “Big Bang” could be making a trip back to the UK for a fight against Allen. And for sure, Zhang Vs. Allen would be both a big fight for the UK and a potentially exciting fight.

Allen came up short against a Russian giant, but can he bag the win against a Chinese giant?

Zhang Vs. Allen: Who wins?

Zhang is, like Allen, coming off a loss, with the 42-year-old having been chopped down by Agit Kabayel and his wicked body attack back in February.