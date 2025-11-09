Vergil Ortiz Destroys Lubin — Now Only Jaron “Boots” Ennis Matters

Well, that sure was hugely impressive! Returning to the ring as he did last night, this after a considerable layoff, WBC interim champ at 154 pounds, Vergil Ortiz looked sensational in blasting out Erickson Lubin inside just a couple of rounds.

Retaining his belt along with his unbeaten record, Ortiz might just have retained his status as the best fighter in the sport at the weight. For sure, Ortiz was fast, powerful, and he was deadly. The big question now is, will that potential mega fight with one Jaron “Boots” Ennis happen next year? Surely it must. Surely it will.

Ortiz’s Statement Win Just Raised the Stakes

However, prior to last night’s fight, Ortiz promoter Oscar De La Hoya said that an impressive showing by Ortiz might just scare Ennis away. Did this happen last night, in light of Ortiz’ sizzling display of speed, power, and accuracy?

Let’s hope not. For is there a hotter, more potentially fan-friendly fight to be made in the entire sport right now? Maybe you can think of one, but I sure can’t.

Ortiz vs Boots: No More Talk — Just Make It Happen

Ortiz vs. Boots absolutely has to happen — fans all around the world will not tolerate this one not happening. And it’s got to be soon, as in next, in the first Q of next year. The fight is red-hot right now, it’s plenty big enough, and no time should be wasted.

Who is the best 154-pound fighter on the planet? It comes down to these two — Ennis and Ortiz, surely. Who wins and how when this fight, this potential modern-day classic, unfolds before us?

Wherever the site, as long as the fight takes place — Ortiz vs Ennis in 2026. We need it.