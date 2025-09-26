Shakur Stevenson took the news of Gervonta Davis’ retirement announcement hard today, lashing out at him on X in response, resulting in a firestorm of back-and-forth comments.

Shakur’s Dream Fight Slips Away

You could tell from Stevenson’s comments that he’s not happy about Davis’ impending retirement. Shakur (24-0, 11 KOs) has been pushing hard for the Tank fight since he first moved up to the lightweight division in 2023.

In countless interviews, the Newark, New Jersey native Stevenson let the media and fans know that he wanted to fight Gervonta. Now, after two years of campaigning, Shakur is having the door shut in his face with Davis letting the fans know he’s riding off into the sunset in November. It must be difficult for Shakur to handle this news.

Without that payday against Tank that Shakur had been counting on, his options are slim beyond a clash against Teofimo Lopez in early 2026.

Earlier today, ‘The Face of Boxing’ Tank Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) posted on social media, saying, “I am ..in 8 weeks,” when told he should retire. Tank’s post means his exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14 on Netflix will be the final one for his career.

Tank’s $40 Million Goodbye

Davis is expected to get a hefty $40 million payday for the Jake fight, which is the ideal way to ride off into the sunset with that big chunk of change.

You’re not and just how you say all that buddy buddy shit..I know that’s what you want. Shake up after the fight and shit right? Fam fuck you! https://t.co/9GoIimcMVo — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 26, 2025

They trying to cash you out fam what you not realizing..nobody wants to see you fight you boring in the ring and you boring outside the ring! W a big ass gap The pushing the narrative that I’m scared of you when you and me know this is not true. It’s nobody wants to see you… https://t.co/OJbp6aJgN6 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 26, 2025

U so lame its getting out of hand now, and on my kid I wasn’t hurt but you wobbled several times in ya last fight goof ball https://t.co/RciVBar2KU — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 26, 2025

How much you making to fight teo? Like I said you was hurt and you know I know that’s why you in my mentions right now I know what I did to you when we sparred and you know how you will feel if I said I would give you a payday..but I’m turning my back. Get it out the mud pussy — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 26, 2025