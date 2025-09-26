‘Fam F You’: The Heated Exchange Where Gervonta Davis Officially Ended Hopes of a Shakur Stevenson Fight

By Jeepers Isaac - 09/26/2025 - Comments

Shakur Stevenson took the news of Gervonta Davis’ retirement announcement hard today, lashing out at him on X in response, resulting in a firestorm of back-and-forth comments.

Shakur’s Dream Fight Slips Away

You could tell from Stevenson’s comments that he’s not happy about Davis’ impending retirement. Shakur (24-0, 11 KOs) has been pushing hard for the Tank fight since he first moved up to the lightweight division in 2023.

In countless interviews, the Newark, New Jersey native Stevenson let the media and fans know that he wanted to fight Gervonta. Now, after two years of campaigning, Shakur is having the door shut in his face with Davis letting the fans know he’s riding off into the sunset in November. It must be difficult for Shakur to handle this news.

Without that payday against Tank that Shakur had been counting on, his options are slim beyond a clash against Teofimo Lopez in early 2026.

Earlier today, ‘The Face of Boxing’ Tank Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) posted on social media, saying, “I am ..in 8 weeks,” when told he should retire. Tank’s post means his exhibition match against Jake Paul on November 14 on Netflix will be the final one for his career.

Tank’s $40 Million Goodbye

Davis is expected to get a hefty $40 million payday for the Jake fight, which is the ideal way to ride off into the sunset with that big chunk of change.


