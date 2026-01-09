In recent comments, Romero claimed he was unfamiliar with Giyasov and indicated little interest in defending his belt against him. Romero had been linked to a possible defence against Manny Pacquiao, now 46, following Romero’s title win on May 2 of last year. The WBA’s ruling effectively removes that possibility.

Romero’s claim that he is unfamiliar with Giyasov did little to move the situation. Mandatory challengers do not go away because a champion finds them inconvenient. Giyasov has waited through delays, detours, and silence. The WBA order leaves Romero with no leverage left.

Hearn responded by saying that Romero will quickly become familiar with Giyasov given the mandatory status of the bout. Giyasov, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing, has been in line for a title fight on multiple occasions without receiving one. According to Hearn, this is the first time the WBA has moved to fully enforce Giyasov’s position.

Giyasov has remained unbeaten and active while waiting for a title opportunity. Hearn said the challenger has endured setbacks outside the ring and believes the title fight is overdue. He added that Romero’s personal view of the matchup is irrelevant now that the sanctioning body has issued a formal order.

Hearn also said his team is working with Giyasov’s representatives to ensure the WBA follows through on the ruling. Purse bids are expected if the camps do not reach an agreement in negotiations.

If the fight proceeds as ordered, Romero would be defending his WBA welterweight title against Giyasov in his first mandatory defence. No date or venue has been confirmed.

At this stage, the WBA has removed the ambiguity. Romero either fights Giyasov or gives up the belt.