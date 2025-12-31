Regional authorities in Lagos and Ogun states confirmed that Joshua had been released from medical care and was considered fit to continue his recovery at home. In a joint statement, officials expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and acknowledged the public response following the incident.

According to the statement, Joshua and his mother visited a funeral home in Lagos on Thursday to pay their final respects as Ayodele and Ghami were prepared for repatriation to the United Kingdom. The statement described Joshua as clinically fit but emotionally affected by the loss of two members of his inner circle.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu also acknowledged support from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the aftermath of the crash.

A source close to Anthony Joshua said the boxer will remain in Nigeria for several days while continuing to recover at home. It is understood Joshua escaped the crash without broken bones.

Nigerian police have confirmed that the driver of the truck involved in the collision fled the scene and is being sought in connection with the incident. Authorities stated that the vehicle had been parked illegally on the hard shoulder and was unattended at the time of the crash.

Police said the investigation also includes a review of the Lexus driver’s speed and driving conduct. Officers have stated that the SUV was travelling above the posted speed limit and lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre. Investigators are also assessing whether mechanical issues, including a reported tyre failure, played a role in the collision.

Arrangements are being made for the repatriation of Ayodele and Ghami to the United Kingdom