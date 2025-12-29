Victims Identified in Joshua Crash: Sina Ghami and Kevin Ayodele

Initial reports point to loss of control during an overtaking manoeuvre on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. Online speculation has circulated, but authorities have found nothing to support anything beyond a traffic incident. Two lives were lost. That is the reality.

The man behind the work

Ghami never chased attention. He worked where the damage happened. He understood how to keep a heavyweight functional when the wear started to show. Recovery, balance, load management — the unglamorous work that keeps careers alive.

Before his name circulated around fight gyms, Ghami had already built credibility across elite sport. His time in the United States shaped a practical, results-first approach that later defined Evolve Gym in Ruislip. It wasn’t a showroom. It was a working space for athletes who needed fixing, not branding.

Losses like this don’t announce themselves loudly. They show up later, when the knowledge and instincts that held everything together are suddenly gone. The damage isn’t immediate. It accumulates.

Statement from East Side Boxing:

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of Sina Ghami and Kevin Ayodele during this devastating time.