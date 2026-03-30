Haney says Romero not worth it as fight talks stall

Devin Haney says he has not signed his portion of a proposed fight agreement with Rolando Romero and is now considering other opponents.
Haney is making it clear that he won’t be undervalued in negotiations. By publicly labeling Rolando Romero “delusional” regarding his market value, Haney is signaling that he’s perfectly comfortable walking away if the split doesn’t reflect his status as the A-side.
Haney posted on X that the delay is tied to financial terms and questioned Romero’s drawing ability.
“Rolly delusional, acting like he’s some kind of draw but can’t sell out a ballroom,” Haney said. “That’s why the fight hasn’t been made yet.. the money isn’t right.”
Devin is effectively dared Rolly to go handle his mandatory obligations against Shakhram Giyasov, betting that Romero needs the Haney name more than Haney needs this specific matchup.
Sending Rolly to face a mandatory challenger is a tactical move; those fights often pay significantly less than a high-profile clash with Haney.
The negotiation highlights a classic boxing power struggle. Haney is mocking Rolly’s inability to sell out small venues, using that as leverage to demand a larger share of the purse.
“I’m looking at other options he can go fight his mandatory since he’s such a draw,” he said.
For Rolly, his mandatory, Shakhram Giyasov, is a “high-risk, low-reward” nightmare. Giyasov is a decorated Olympic silver medalist with a technical pedigree that could easily systematically dismantle Rolly’s aggressive but often wide-open style.
A mandatory defense against Giyasov would likely draw a fraction of the revenue a Haney unification would. If Rolly fights Giyasov, there is a very real chance he loses his WBA belt before he ever gets the chance to cash out in a mega-fight against someone like Haney or a Ryan Garcia rematch.
If Rolly can’t reach a deal with Haney and refuses the Giyasov mandatory, he’d have to vacate. Entering a Haney fight without a belt would strip Rolly of his only real bargaining chip, effectively turning him into a “special attraction” rather than a champion.
Is Haney Bluffing? Probably not. Haney has shown he’s comfortable playing the “villain” or the “difficult negotiator” if it means getting the terms he wants. With the WBO belt already around his waist after beating Brian Norman Jr., he doesn’t need Rolly’s WBA strap to stay relevant.
He can easily move to a massive rematch with Ryan Garcia or a clash with Teofimo Lopez, both of which would likely offer better financial terms than a stubborn Rolly camp.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/30 at 2:04 AM