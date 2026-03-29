The referee’s job is to protect the fighter from their own toughness, and in this case, the “beaten up” looking Thurman was the main trigger for waving it off. Thurman might feel he had more to give, but the officials are trained to stop the fight before a fighter is permanently damaged.

“Whoever the [referee] was, don’t hire him for main event [fights] ever again,” Thurman said.

It had stopped resembling a fight by the time the contest was halted by the referee. Thurman was just running around the ring, getting bombarded by Fundora. When he would throw, he’d come up short and get countered.

When a fighter has to lunge or “over-reach” just to land a jab, they leave themselves wide open for exactly the kind of counters you mentioned. What made it worse was Thurman’s ring-rusty appearance.

Thurman insisted the fight was only starting to turn in his favor and claimed he was close to creating an opening.

“Four more minutes. He could have made a mistake right in front of me,” he said.

While he is out here calling for the referee to be banned from main events, the Compubox numbers tell a story of total dominance: Fundora landed 96 shots to Thurman’s 28. In the power punch department, it was even more lopsided at 64 to 25.

He also pointed to the absence of a knockdown as evidence that the stoppage came too soon.

“Never got dropped in the whole fight. I wasn’t buckled,” Thurman said.

But Fundora’s pressure had already taken a visible toll by that stage, with the champion controlling the pace and landing in volume as Thurman’s resistance faded.

“I still feel good. I wanted a few more rounds,” Thurman said.

Thurman is a veteran who knows how to market a “robbery” or a “premature stoppage” to keep his name in the mix for big fights, but there are a few reasons why this specific theory might not fly with the fans this time:

Visual Evidence: By the fifth and sixth rounds, Thurman was bloodied, swollen under the left eye, and pinned against the ropes. Even without a knockdown, a referee is looking for “intelligent defense,” and Thurman looked like he was in survival mode.

The Accumulation Factor: Fundora isn’t necessarily a one-punch KO artist, but he’s a volume puncher. Referees often step in when a fighter is taking a “steady beating” rather than waiting for them to be unconscious.

Physical Decline: At 37 and coming off significant layoffs, the “One Time” of 2017 isn’t the same fighter. Fans saw a smaller man struggling to close a massive nine-inch reach gap, often lunging and missing wildly.

If the boxing public doesn’t buy the “bad ref” excuse, the narrative shifts. He looked like a fighter who had been passed by. The junior middleweight division is currently stacked with young, hungry lions like Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and a performance where Thurman was out-landed nearly 4-to-1 makes it difficult to justify another high-profile PPV slot.

Thurman’s best asset right now might be his gift of gab, but even that has a shelf life when the results in the ring aren’t backing it up.

The result stands as a stoppage loss, even as Thurman left the ring arguing the outcome came too soon.