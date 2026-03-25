Bill Haney is pushing back on Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s latest jab, and he is doing it while pointing to a fight he says is already lined up.
The exchange picked up after Romero posted a plain-spoken message aimed at Devin Haney and his father, calling them “full of s**” in a social media post that quickly circulated. Bill Haney answered directly, dismissing the accusation and accusing Romero of trying to talk his way out of the situation.
“Gaslighting again? You can’t talk your way out of this. HaneyRomero is next,” Haney posted.
The response did two things at once. It rejected Romero’s claim while also placing the Haney-Romero fight into the public space as the expected next move. That detail stands out because there has been no formal announcement, yet both sides are now referencing each other in a way that keeps the matchup in circulation.
Rolly’s original comment leaned more toward insult than negotiation, but Bill Haney’s reply pulled it back toward a fight discussion. That contrast is where the situation sits.
One side is attacking credibility, the other is pushing a fight as if it is already in motion. It’s unclear what the meaning is behind Rolly’s remark. Some fans interpreted it to mean that the negotiations aren’t going well, and he’s not happy about it.
There is still no confirmation from promoters or sanctioning bodies about a date or location. Nothing official has been signed or announced. The only thing that has changed is how directly the names are being attached to each other in public.
For a fight that has been mentioned before without movement, this is a louder version of the same idea. The difference this time is that both sides are now saying it out loud.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/25 at 12:34 AM