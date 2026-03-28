Floyd Schofield Says Devin Haney Tried To Sign Him After Sparring

“If it wasn’t good work, he wouldn’t have tried to sign me, though to DHP,” Schofield said to MillCity Boxing. “He tried to sign me right after the sparring. We even got the picture.”

This entire situation is a textbook example of how a “quiet” gym session can turn into a public war of words years later. It’s pretty strange to see Schofield using a rejected contract as a badge of honor.

Schofield said that the offer came on the spot, seeing it as proof that the session delivered more than has been acknowledged.

“So, if we wasn’t good work, why would you want me a part of your promotional company?” he said.

It’s a genius move by Schofield to cast the offer as the ultimate validation. In boxing, if you get dominated in sparring, the champion doesn’t try to put you on their payroll. By revealing that Haney wanted him for DHP, Schofield is effectively calling “bluff” on any claims that the session was one-sided.

Schofield also confirmed that he and his team declined the opportunity, saying the decision was guided by a longer-term plan already in place.

“It was no. Straight up. My dad had a bigger plan, a bigger and better plan,” he said.

The mention of his dad’s “bigger plan” really underscores the way Team Schofield operates. They clearly weren’t looking to be a “B-side” or a protected prospect under another active fighter’s banner. It shows a level of confidence or maybe just a refusal to be under anyone’s thumb that we don’t see often in younger fighters.

Looking at the latest buzz from March 2026, it’s clear this isn’t just about “good work” anymore. With the Haneys and Schofields trading shots on social media and even mentioning legal action, this old sparring story is being used as ammunition to prove who the “real” fighter is.

Schofield is basically saying, “You can’t call me trash now when you wanted to sign me then.” It’s a strong counter-punch.