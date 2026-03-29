“You need to be thanking the referee. Send him some flowers, some candy, or something for saving your ass,” Bradley said on his channel about Thurman.

By blaming the referee for the stoppage, Thurman avoided analyzing why he couldn’t get inside Fundora’s reach or why he was taking so much damage.

Thurman had argued at the post-fight press conference that if he only had four more minutes, he could have potentially turned the fight around. It’s definitely a bit deluded to think the final moments would have been any different than the first eighteen minutes.

Bradley pointed to the one-sided nature of the fight and the visible damage Thurman had taken through the first six rounds. He said the trajectory was clear, with Fundora controlling distance and landing consistently while Thurman struggled to mount any sustained offence.

“Referee saved your ass. You was going to be a highlight reel,” Bradley said.

Thurman maintained that he was adjusting and needed more time, but Bradley dismissed that view, saying there was no sign of a shift in the fight before the stoppage.

“You ain’t win one round. You was getting blown out,” Bradley said.

If Keith Thurman had been granted those extra four minutes, the most likely outcome would have been a highlight-reel knockout that could have ended his career right then and there.

By the time the referee stepped in during the sixth, the numbers were already telling a grim story. Fundora was dismantling Thurman with volume and physical advantages that Thurman had no answer for after his long layoff.

Thurman hadn’t won a single round on the official cards. To flip the script in four minutes, he would have needed a knockdown or a complete defensive collapse from Fundora, neither of which looked remotely possible.

Keith’s face was already showing the toll of Fundora’s constant, thudding jabs and uppercuts. Four more minutes of that “Towering Inferno” pressure would have only led to more swelling and potential facial fractures.