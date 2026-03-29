Moses Itauma: “They’re stealing credit from my victory”

“I understand it’s your fighter, but you’re stealing credit from my victory,” Itauma said. “If your fighter would have caught up, then it is what it is.”

The comments came after a brief exchange with members of the opposing side, which Itauma said carried over into the dressing room before being settled. He added that he appreciated the opportunity and acknowledged the role both fighters played in making the bout happen.

“I said thank you very much for the opportunity because it takes two to tango,” Itauma said.

Itauma also pointed to pre-fight talk as part of the build-up, including remarks tied to sparring sessions involving Fabio Wardley, which he admitted made him question what to expect going in.

“Fabio Wardley threw me because he said he sparred him so many rounds and couldn’t do anything with him,” Itauma said. “We know how hard Fabio hits, so I did think, hang on a minute.”

Despite that, Itauma said the difference between gym work and fight night was clear once the bout started, and he believes he showed he can perform under pressure.

“Obviously, sparring and fighting are two different things. Doing it under the bright lights makes a difference, and I was able to do it,” Itauma said.

He added that he is open to whatever comes next if the opportunity is there.