Moses Itauma made quick work of Jermaine Franklin, stopping him in the fifth round in a heavyweight fight that was one-sided from the start.
The bout, held at the O2 Arena in London, saw Itauma take control early with sharper hands and better timing, dictating range while Franklin struggled to respond. Franklin attempted to press forward behind a high guard, but he was slower to the target and unable to land clean shots. His conditioning also stood out for the wrong reasons, as he looked heavier and less prepared than in previous fights against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, where he had shown more resistance and mobility.
The finish came in the fifth round after Itauma stepped up the pace. A right hook landed clean, followed by a left hand that left Franklin unsteady. Itauma closed the distance and drove a left uppercut through the middle, leaving Franklin out on his feet before he fell face-first to the canvas. The referee waved it off immediately without a count.
Franklin had previously built a reputation for durability, going the distance in tough fights, but he could not handle the speed or power here. Itauma’s shots were landing first and with more force throughout, and once Franklin began to slow, the ending felt inevitable.
The stoppage marked the first time Franklin has been halted, and the performance showed the difference between a prospect moving forward and an opponent who did not arrive in the same condition as before.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/28 at 7:02 PM