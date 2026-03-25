“No, there hasn’t been any talks whatsoever,” De La Hoya said to the Ariel Helwani channel when asked about contact with Haney’s side. He added that they are “hoping by July we have a fight in place,” and said the bout “could happen in July.”

The timeline comes as Haney is being lined up to face Rolando ‘Rolly Romero on May 30. No agreement has been reached for Ryan’s next fight, and De La Hoya did not indicate that negotiations with Haney’s team had started.

For the Ryan-Haney rematch to have a realistic chance of happening in July, it would require that Haney get through the Rolly fight without suffering an injury. Even in a contest that ends early with Devin scoring a knockout, he would still need to jump straight into training camp soon after if he were to fight Ryan in July. The combination of a quick turnaround and the time involved in negotiating and training for the fight makes it unlikely in July.

De La Hoya said he sees a rematch with Haney as a major fight for both sides, pointing to the opportunity for Haney to answer the first bout and for Garcia to secure another high-profile win. No venue or broadcast details were discussed.

Ryan last fought last February, while Haney has not announced his next opponent beyond the proposed Romero bout. No official announcement has been made for Garcia’s return date. Many fans want to see the rematch between Ryan and Haney, but it’s a fight that is going to require a long promotional run if it’s going to have a chance to bring in as many PPV buys as possible.