Moses Itauma To Be Installed As WBO Mandatory; But Would Fabio Wardley Ever Fight Him?

Moving on, and Itauma, with his level of skill, talent, level-headedness, and of course pure punching power, seems to have the world at his feet. Next up, maybe, it could be a fight with an elite, top-10 guy (providing they don’t all price themselves out here, as some fighters are reported to have already done as a fight with Itauma was put to them). But that mandatory slot seems destined to be Itauma’s soon.

“I will formally recommend to the Championship committee that Mr. Itauma be designated as the mandatory challenger in the WBO heavyweight division,” wrote WBO president Gustavo Olivieri, this on X earlier today.

So, a world title shot come pretty soon for Itauma. However, there is a snag here, and a pretty big one. As fans know, Fabio Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight champ, and not only is he good friends with Itauma, the two men share the same trainer in Ben Davison. Just what will happen if Wardley comes through against Daniel Dubois on May 9 and then finds Itauma as his mandatory challenger, well, we will have to wait and see what happens.

But for now, the future of the heavyweight division looks to be in extremely good hands, maybe even great hands. No matter how the pieces fall, Moses Itauma, it seems WILL be heavyweight king in the not too distant future. Not since the arrival of a seemingly unstoppable typhoon named Mike Tyson have so many of us been as excited about the heavyweights.

I don’t know about you, but for my money, the most fascinating fight to be made in the entire sport right now is one between heavyweight boss Oleksandr Usyk and Itauma. But will this one materialise?