Keith Thurman Overrun by Sebastian Fundora in Sixth-Round Stoppage

The end came in the sixth as Thurman, now desperate, swung big and missed while Fundora answered with sustained flurries that brought the referee in to stop it. Thurman’s face was in bad shape and he had nothing left to offer, making the stoppage an easy call and handing him the first stoppage loss of his career.

It played out exactly how it looked on paper. An aging, part-time fighter put in with an active champion who works at a pace he couldn’t match.

Fans on social media tonight were questioning the matchmaking. The level between a part-time veteran and a peak world champion is massive, and seeing a former great like Thurman take his first stoppage loss in that fashion feels like a somber closing chapter. It was a physical dismantling that showed exactly what happens when inactivity meets elite-level pressure.

It really felt like Thurman was trying to sell a version of himself that hadn’t existed for nearly a decade. The irony of him talking about Crawford or Canelo this week is that those fighters represent the very elite standard he was claiming to still belong to, yet tonight, he looked like he was underwater from the jump.

Thurman spent the whole buildup calling himself an “OG” and a “legend,” but in boxing, those terms usually just mean you’ve been around long enough to become a stepping stone.