Keith Thurman Overrun by Sebastian Fundora in Sixth-Round Stoppage

Sebastian Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) stopped Keith Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) in the sixth round in Las Vegas, and the fight was one-sided long before the referee stepped in. Fundora took over early with constant pressure, long punches, and volume that Thurman couldn’t deal with, marking him up within a few rounds and building a wide lead.
By the fifth, Thurman’s face was already showing the damage, and he was reduced to trying to land single shots while taking far more in return. Fundora kept pouring it on with combinations to the head and body, staying in control and giving Thurman no chance to reset or slow the pace.
The end came in the sixth as Thurman, now desperate, swung big and missed while Fundora answered with sustained flurries that brought the referee in to stop it. Thurman’s face was in bad shape and he had nothing left to offer, making the stoppage an easy call and handing him the first stoppage loss of his career.
It played out exactly how it looked on paper. An aging, part-time fighter put in with an active champion who works at a pace he couldn’t match.
Fans on social media tonight were questioning the matchmaking. The level between a part-time veteran and a peak world champion is massive, and seeing a former great like Thurman take his first stoppage loss in that fashion feels like a somber closing chapter. It was a physical dismantling that showed exactly what happens when inactivity meets elite-level pressure.
It really felt like Thurman was trying to sell a version of himself that hadn’t existed for nearly a decade. The irony of him talking about Crawford or Canelo this week is that those fighters represent the very elite standard he was claiming to still belong to, yet tonight, he looked like he was underwater from the jump.
Thurman spent the whole buildup calling himself an “OG” and a “legend,” but in boxing, those terms usually just mean you’ve been around long enough to become a stepping stone.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/29 at 12:01 AM