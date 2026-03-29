Moses Itauma Targets Filip Hrgovic Next, Fight Not Available

Itauma moved to 14-0 with a fifth-round knockout at Co-op Live in Manchester, dropping Franklin earlier before finishing him with a left uppercut that left him face-first on the canvas. The result pushed him further into the title picture.

His attention turned straight to Hrgovic.

“If I’m completely honest I wanted the Hrgovic fight but he’s boxing Dave Allen. We’ll go back to the drawing board and see who’s available and we’ll be back out soon.”

Hrgovic is set to face Dave Allen on May 16 in Doncaster, taking that option off the table. Itauma and his team now have to adjust.

Frank Warren expects him back in the ring soon.

“He’ll be out again probably in July. He’s number one in the WBO and number one in the WBA. There’s a lot of fights happening in the next few months and don’t worry we’ll sort something out. It will be a big fight. He’s a big name and he’s a big fighter.”

Itauma’s ranking position keeps him in line for major fights. One realistic alternative is WBA Regular champion Murat Gassiev, who picked up that belt against Kubrat Pulev in December.

The opponent he wanted is unavailable, so the next move now depends on how the heavyweight schedule unfolds in the coming weeks.