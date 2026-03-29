The result adds weight to Hernandez’s standing across the sanctioning bodies, where he sits as high as #1 with the WBA and inside the top four with both the WBC and WBO. Movement around the titles has opened space near the top of the division, with Janibek Alimkhanuly recently stripped of the IBF belt and later suspended, while WBC titleholder Carlos Adames has indicated his next bout will come at super middleweight.

Gausha entered with experience against top names such as Tim Tszyu, Erickson Lubin, and Austin Trout, but Hernandez set the pace from the opening rounds. He increased output in the third, landing to the body and head with extended combinations that began to wear Gausha down.

By the fourth, the pattern held as Hernandez continued to land clean power shots. Gausha remained upright but was no longer answering, which led to the stoppage during a one-sided stretch.

“I was breaking him down, so I just wanted to turn it up a little more each round,” Hernandez said. “The intensity was rising, and my shots were getting harder.”

He closed with a direct call for bigger fights at 160 pounds.

“I’m ready for any of the big names at middleweight,” Hernandez said. “I want every one of them. Line them up, I’ll be ready.”

Hernandez showed great poise by not rushing the finish. He systematically broke Gausha down, starting with the body work in the third before the heavy combinations forced the referee’s hand in the fourth. His callout after the fight makes sense; he has the amateur pedigree and now the professional momentum to back it up.

It’s hard not to be impressed by what Hernandez did to Gausha. Stopping a guy who has shared the ring with Erislandy Lara, Tim Tszyu, and Austin Trout without ever being knocked out is a massive statement. It’s one thing to outpoint a veteran, but Hernandez completely dismantled him in four.